President Trump speaks in Brentwood , NY

Gov.Cuomo and Senator Schumer trying to shame the Mayor into condemning President Trumps speech. They don't like President Trump speaking openly and honestly to the tax payers. They don't like "their tax funded voters block" being talked to by the opposition President(their enemy).

But they may have shamed the Boy Scout Party Leaders into apologizing - but I doubt that Law Enforcement and tax payers will follow suit. They just might keep quiet and let CNN speak for them as usual.

The people/taxpayers love hearing from their President - we enjoy hearing a unfiltered leader telling what he see's as the truth.

America needs and is benfitting from honest leadership.