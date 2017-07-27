Censorship and online open comment sections closing

We see more and more social media sites/forumns and comments sections closing. Facebook has waged a open censorship campaign against Pro-Trump posters/commenters. Twitter has been obstructing Pro-Trump "Shares" and "Comments" - MSN/NBC/Newsvine are shutting down comment sections/sites.

WHY - because it interferes with their narrative/agenda ! They don't want their bias Pro-Dem articles contradicted or openly debated. As many Dems have constantly reminded us - they own the sites and they can do as they please.

So now we will have a Dem owned/bias media controlling the narrative and News. Now that's American !