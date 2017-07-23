Newsvine

A New Veneer: Inside the White House Communications Shakeup - NBC News

The Dems/Media will slowly tear down Mr. Spicer now - the personal attacks doesn't stop because he changes jobs. They are relentless and have to show people "its bad to work for President Trump" - there is no doubt in many peoples minds his military career was threatened.

The Dems have to discredit everyone and anyone associated with the Trump Family - its what they do to discourage others from working with them.

Mean time Mr. Mueller will continue to expand his witch hunt into other areas and people - when you have nothing - you expand the scope hoping to catch or create anything = Innuendo.

The only things the Dems have to offer is "RESIST, INSIST and VOTE NO to everything" - is that leadership ? NO.

