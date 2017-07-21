Newsvine

Taxpayers take over Mayor Hodges press conference - Minneapolis

     As the Mayor tried to tell people the Chief of Police was resigning - all the spectators erupted in loud chanting protest - they want the Mayor to resign.  They are fed up with what they call police brutality - they are tired of over whelming violence in their community. They want Community Control - they are fed up with being taxed and not represented. Quality of life and Safety is the major issues. 

   Betsy Hodges. Elizabeth A. "Betsy" Hodges is the mayor of Minneapolis. A member of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, she represented Ward 13 on the Minneapolis City Council from January 2006 until January 2014. She got completely steam rolled !

More to come ! 

