Inside the Secret Plan to Stop Vladimir Putin's U.S. Election Plot

The Russians may have failed to change the voter registrations - but the Dems/Media has succeeded in shattering Americans confidence in the Election.
"The previously undisclosed 15-page plan, produced by President Obamas cybersecurity officials and obtained by TIME, shows just how worried Washington was.
It deferred to states in most cases of a cyberincident on Election Day. But in a severe attack likely to result in demonstrable impact to election infrastructure, it provided for enhanced procedures in response.
The plan allowed for the deployment of armed federal law enforcement agents to polling places if hackers managed to halt voting. In a crisis, it also foresaw the deployment of Active and Reserve military forces and members of the National Guard upon a request from a federal agency and the direction of the Secretary of Defense or the President.
For three days after the election, a special interagency effort would be tasked with addressing any postelection cyber incidents , including planted stories calling into question the results" end quote.
Even if the Russians didn't plant fake news - the Dems in Washington and their media have achieved more than Russia could have ever hoped to do.