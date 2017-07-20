Newsvine

Inside the Secret Plan to Stop Vladimir Putin's U.S. Election Plot

 The Russians may have failed to change the voter registrations - but the Dems/Media has succeeded in shattering Americans confidence in the Election.

  "The previously undisclosed 15-page plan, produced by President Obamas cybersecurity officials and obtained by TIME, shows just how worried Washington was.

  It deferred to states in most cases of a cyberincident on Election Day. But in a severe attack likely to result in demonstrable impact to election infrastructure, it provided for enhanced procedures in response.

   The plan allowed for the deployment of armed federal law enforcement agents to polling places if hackers managed to halt voting. In a crisis, it also foresaw the deployment of Active and Reserve military forces and members of the National Guard upon a request from a federal agency and the direction of the Secretary of Defense or the President.

   For three days after the election, a special interagency effort would be tasked with addressing any postelection cyber incidents , including planted stories calling into question the results" end quote.

    Even if the Russians didn't plant fake news - the Dems in Washington and their media have achieved more than Russia could have ever hoped to do. 

