President Trump correct in scolding Republicans & Dems/Media

The entire agenda of the Democrats is to create a fractured and disrupted Government. The Dems/Media has but one unified goal - discredit and bring down President Trump.

The Republicans don't seem to have the dogged Party loyalty the Dems do. Dems will stand united with their agenda no matter how they feel about it personally. They have but one goal and that's to eak out a "Party Win" no matter the results.

The Republicans elected officials seem to be "loyal" to themselves - not their President - not Party agenda. They have won control and now seem to be unable to exercise that control effectively. You can say its the fault or due to Dems disruption and stone walling. You can say its because of the medias constant droning against all things Republican. Some believe its the pressure of the up coming mid terms and fear of constituents should they make a wrong move.

The fact is - as many are seeing - its a lack of back bone ! Its a internal struggle for each players seat at the table. They have settled for the back seat for far too long - now its their turn to steer and their unsure.

President Trump is correct to point out their lack of decisive actions ! He has his own fight to handle - he is under constant fire from the Dems and their Media. His family is under constant personal attack directed by Dems and the Dems/Media. His associates are under constant scrutiny and Dems/Media attack and innuendo.

Republicans have been like the scared kids in the school yard - their friend is being bullied and attacked - yet they stand frozen on the sidelines.

That's why the Clintons and the Dems succeeded - they have no hesitation to twist arms and or when it comes to Political thuggery to keep things moving. Republicans don't even feel the need to exercise self defense.

This must change, grow a set or go home.