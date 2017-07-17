Susan Rice No Longer Expected to Testify Before Lawmakers Tuesday on 'Unmasking' Trump Associates

In May, Rice declined an invitation to testify fromSen. Lindsey Graham (R, S.C.), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism. At that time, Rice refused to testify because the senior Democrat on the subcommittee was not involved in the invitation, according to her lawyer.

The next month, Rice suggested to New York Magazine that the way she has been "targeted" might have something to do with the fact that she is African American and female.

"Let me just put it this way," Rice said. "I do not leap to the simple explanation that it's only about race and gender. I'm trying to keep my theories to myself until I'm ready to come out with them. It's not because I don't have any."

In addition to pursuing Rice's testimony, congressional investigators have issued subpoenas to the NSA, CIA and FBI seeking "unmasking" information related to three Obama administration officials: Rice, former CIA Director John Brennan, and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power.