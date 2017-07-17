Newsvine

Clinton Donors Have Picked Their 2020 Democratic Presidential Nominee

Mon Jul 17, 2017
Billionaire George Soros still pulling Dem strings and controlling the DNC.

     "Billionaire George Soros held a closed door conference with wealthy Dem donors in November 2016 that addressed how to "Take back power" and was attended by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

    David Brock hosted a retreat for the most prolific Democratic donors to figure out how to “kick Donald Trump’s a--.”

    On July 15, Page Six reported that Sen. Kamala Harris, a potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, met with top Clinton donors in the Hamptons.

   Most of Clintons inner circle attended, including Clinton's 2008 Campaign National Finance co-chair Michael Kempner and other donors like Dennis Mehiel and Steven Gambrel.

    So theres no doubt - George Soros and the Clintons are pulling the DNC strings.

