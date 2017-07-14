Klaus Eberwein, a former Haitian government official who was expected to expose the extent of Clinton Foundation corruption and malpractice next week, has been found dead in Miami. He was 50.

Eberwein was due to appear next Tuesday before the Haitian Senate Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission where he was widely expected to testify that the Clinton Foundation misappropriated Haiti earthquake donations from international donors.

According to Miami-Dades medical examiner records supervisor, the official cause of death is gunshot to the head. Mr. Eberweins death has been registered as suicide.

Eberwein, who had acknowledged his life was in danger, was a fierce critic of the Clinton Foundations activities in the Caribbean island, where he served as director general of the governments economic development agency, Fonds dassistance conomique et social, for three years. http://yournewswire.com/haiti-exposed-clinton-dead/