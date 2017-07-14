Joe Donnelly Increased Investment in Family Business After Shift to Mexican Labor

Indiana senator Joe Donnelly (D.) didn't make substantial investments in his family's ink business until after it moved part of its manufacturing into Mexico, and his profits have steadily increased in the years since, according to financial disclosure forms.

Donnelly's investment in the family company, Stewart Superior Corp., was highlighted on Thursday by the Associated Press, which pointed out the senator's past criticism of companies that outsource manufacturing to Mexico.

Donnelly has said that outsourcing is "a fancy term for someone in Indiana has just lost their job,'" and is currently sponsoring the "End Outsourcing Act."