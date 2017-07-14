Russian-American lobbyist says he was in Trump son's meeting

Going back all the way to 1968 in Arkansas - Gov.Clinton had done favors for Russian mining interests in a Arkansas State Park.

The Clintons helped them get a diamond mining permit in a Protected State Park. The same Russian man had later become the Clintons Canadian Foundation Partner = Clinton Giustra Foundation and was involed in the #UraniumOne deal.

Hundreds of Millions (closer to over $1,6Billion-some say more) of dollars were flushed through the Clinton Foundations - unchecked or audited by any independent out side organization to this date.

"In a statement Sunday, Donald Trump Jr. said the Russian Attorney said that she had information that people tied to Russia were funding the DNC and helping ti support Hillary Clinton. This was Mr.Akhetshin backed up in his interview with the Associated Press".

The Dems/Media is doing their best to ignore and hide the only true/factual connections and history of dealings with the Russians for over 30 years = Mr. & Mrs Bill - Hillary Clinton.