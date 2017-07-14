Newsvine

Rick4248

About Articles: 33 Seeds: 72 Comments: 3601 Since: Jan 2013

Peter W. Smith, GOP operative who sought Clinton's emails from Russian hackers, committed suicide, records show

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Rick4248 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Fri Jul 14, 2017 8:35 AM
Discuss:

   For years Mr.Smith investigated Mr.Clinton going back to Arkansas - he helped expose the "Troopergate" allegations about Bill Clinton's sex life.

    Mr.Smith was also trying to investigate/probe a 1969 trip Bill Clinton had taken while in College to Soviet Union, Reported by Salon Magazine.

    Mr. Peter Smith wrote two blog posts the day he died - One Challenged U.S. Intelligence agency findings that Russia interfered with the 2016 election.

   Another post predicted: "As attention turns to international affairs, as it will shortly, the Russian interference story will die of its own weight." -  

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor