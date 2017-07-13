Hypocritical Dems/Media knows no boundries - Its OK for Obama/Clinton but

Double standards and hypocrisy is the New Everyday Dems/Media attitude !

While pointing finger at Jared Kushner - the Dems want US to ignore and forget what Clinton/Obama did and do to this vary day !

President Obama was the Political pioneer in the use of "Digital Politics" against his opponent Mrs Hillary Clinton. He also used the same online "Image Shaping" and "Conversation Steering" to sway foreign opinion and elections/regime changes. That agency was called "Bully Pulpit Interactive" -

He/They used online resources, adds, news style articles, social media postings, twitter, facebook, snap chat and open comment sections on news sites. They posted their opposition news style ads, personal style looking comments. They used hundreds of paid and volunteer online posters ( they become know to be Trolls).

Hillary vowed not to be undone during her next run so she bought the "Ad agency from Obama". Then Mrs Clinton took it one step further - she bought a second "Online Ad Agency" - "Incite Agency" -

Hillary Clintons digital ad firm Bully Pulpit Interactive acquired strategic communications shop The Incite Agency, reports Ad Age.

The Ad Age item, in part, added: The deal brings together two firms founded by former Obama campaign staffers and gives Bully Pulpit, aka BPI, a stronger foothold among corporate and issue advocacy clients.

Founded by former Obama campaign press strategists Robert Gibbs and Ben LaBolt, Incite has a dozen employees.

http://www.capitolcommunicator.com/bully-pulpit-interactive-acquires-the-incite-agency/

"According to the latest figures compiled by the Center for Responsive Politics, the No. 1 political vendor of the 2016 cycle so far, with more than $82 million in receipts, is Old Towne Media which made the lions share of its reported earnings clients include Sanders Democratic presidential rival, Hillary Clinton. http://billmoyers.com/story/political-industrial-complex-government-consultants/

------------------------------------------------------------------