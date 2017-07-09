Newsvine

Obama Confronts Complexity of Using a Mighty Cyberarsenal Against Russia - The New York Times

   If Obama had all this power and all these billions of dollars worth of cyber security powers - why didn't he react before the election to stop it - if indeed it happened ?

  DEC. 17, 2016 - - - The National Security Agency and its military cousin, the United States Cyber Command, which is responsible for computer-network warfare, have worked up other ideas, officials said, though some have been rejected by the Pentagon.

   Those plans could deploy the world-class arsenal of cyberweapons assembled at a cost of billions of dollars during Mr. Obama’s tenure to expose or neutralize some of the hacking tools favored by Russia’s spies — the digital equivalent of a pre-emptive strike. But the selection of targets by Americans and the accuracy of that retaliation could also expose software “implants” that the United States has patiently inserted and nurtured in Russian networks, in case of future cyberconflicts.

