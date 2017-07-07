Bernie Sanders Supporters vs. DNC Lawsuit: What You Need to Know Now

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that the political organization improperly favored Hillary Clintons 2016 presidential election campaign from the beginning, essentially blocking any chance Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) may have had at being the partys standard-bearer against Trump

Bernie Sanders lawsuit progress - Hillary used PAID REGISTERED DEM LOBBYISTS as Dem Primary Super Delegates committed to Hillary a year before the convention: http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/reason-dozens-lobbyists-democratic-presidential-delegates/story?id=37289507&cid=share_facebook_widget

Lobbyists are not only staffing and financing Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, they’re also tipping the nomination process in her favor by serving as so-called super delegates to the Democratic National Convention. https://theintercept.com/2016/02/17/voters-be-damned/