Newsvine

Rick4248

About Articles: 31 Seeds: 67 Comments: 3455 Since: Jan 2013

Russian researchers expose breakthrough in U.S. spying program | Reuters

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Rick4248 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONReuters
Seeded on Fri Jul 7, 2017 9:54 AM
Discuss:

    The U.S. National Security Agency has figured out how to hide spying software deep within hard drives made by Western Digital, Seagate, Toshiba and other top manufacturers, giving the agency the means to eavesdrop on the majority of the world's computers, according to cyber researchers and former operatives.

That long-sought and closely guarded ability was part of a cluster of spying programs discovered by Kaspersky Lab, the Moscow-based security software maker that has exposed a series of Western cyberespionage operations.

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-cyberspying-idUSKBN0LK1QV20150217

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor