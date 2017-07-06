DNC: We rigged primaries. So what ?/ (Paid Registered Lobbyists used as Clinton Super Delegates)

The Democratic National Committee is currently defending the tactics it used last year to rig the presidential primary against Sen. Bernie Sanders in a class-action lawsuit, brazenly telling voters in a court of law that the party is not obligated to run a fair and impartial primary election.

Outraged by how the DNC unfairly boosted former Secretary of State Hillary Clintonâ€™s candidacy and cleared the way for her primary victory, supporters of Sanders and Democratic donors sued the DNC in June 2016 alleging it defrauded its constituents.

During the primaries, the DNC blatantly tilted its primary system in favor of Clinton. Then-DNC chair Debbie Wasserman-Schultz was repeatedly criticized for trying to make the Democratic Party presidential debates as few and low-key as possible, to Clinton advantage.

Regardless of Sanders victories during the primaries and caucuses, superdelegates immediately lined up behind Hillary, guaranteeing Sanders defeat. (Hillary and Wasserman installed PAID REGSITERED LOBBYISTS as Pre-Committed Hillary Super Delegates)

Internal DNC emails only confirmed allegations of the DNCs rigged primary system, underscoring deep-rooted corruption.

The trove of DNC emails made public by WikiLeaks revealed top officials within the Democratic National Committee privately conspiring to undermine and antagonize Sanders campaign, ultimately resulting in Wasserman-Schultz quitting her post in July 2016

Disclaimer: Info about Paid Registered Lobbyists was added - for more do a google search - "Hillary uses lobbyists as Super delegates"