'Welcome to Hell' anti-G20 protests begin

Not one anti-Trump sign - the Dems/media is working hard to spin this against President Trump.

A banner at the head read "Smash G20!" and "Welcome to Hell," the organizers' main slogan.

The hard-left "black bloc" included several hundred people dressed in black and carrying a huge, black balloon.

The German anti-Globalization crowds are sick and tired of this agenda - people are tired of the Dem supported move towards a Global Governance!

You have the elitists of our world that want to turn the working class into a Global Welfare population. They want to give everyone a small monthly stipend(welfare) so they can all stay home and not get in the way.

They are choosing what nations do the manufacturing, which Nations grow our vegetables and where the sweat shop garment districts will be.

People are sick of being over taxed and marginalized.

We don't want America to be a Global Welfare Melting Pot !

STAND UP - AMERICA FIRST

#ClintonSorosResistance #ClintonObamaSoros #ExposeAntifa