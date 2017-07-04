Redditor apologizes for creating CNN takedown video tweeted by Trump

Dems/Media and CNN tried to push the perception President Trump was responsible - I guess they owe him another apologies -

Han***holeSolo, the Reddit user behind the now-famous video showing Trump body-slamming the CNN logo, apologizedÂ Tuesday in a post on the website.

In a lengthy post on the popular social media site, Solo apologized for past anti-Semitic posts, and to CNN for the video.

"I would like to apologize to the members of the Reddit community for getting this site and this sub embroiled in a controversy that should never have happened," Solo wrote.