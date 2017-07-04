States already purging voter registration records ! - WHY ?

Dems say there is no voter fraud and no need to verify or remove dead people from voter data collections.

Yet here's a few places that are already doing it :

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) â€” Close to 20,000 names in Elkhart County have been removed from the voter registration catalog.

https://www.usnews.com/news/best-states/indiana/articles/2017-04-23/nearly-20-000-elkhart-county-names-cut-from-voting-list

Nearly 5,000 Outdated Voter Registrations Removed As Part of Voter ...https://max983.net/.../nearly-5000-outdated-voter-registrations-removed-part-voter-ro..

Apr 28, 2017 - ... around Indiana have been busy updating their voter registration lists. ... In Marshall County, 4,862 voter registrations have been canceled as part ... Statewide, more than 480,000 outdated voter registrations were removed.