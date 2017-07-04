Would Dems agree to a voter verification compromise ?

Want fries with your compromise ?

How about we start by verifying the Voter registration Data lists the Republicans have - lets see how many dead and illegals are on their rolls/data ?

But first we have a legal order for the Dems to not change any records until their can be verified/investigated. On a agreed upon date - all National, State and County Voter Registration files are locked - down loaded on a secure platform and held.

This way all Board of Election could then continue their normal work and the past info is held secure. Freeze the past four years or what ever the Dems agree to (minimum 2016-15-14)

If neither side has fears of the results - why keep fighting over this ?

How is that for a compromise ?