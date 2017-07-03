Newsvine

Rick4248

About Articles: 29 Seeds: 63 Comments: 3372 Since: Jan 2013

DNC funds 'Resistance Summer' in the hopes of harnessing Trump opposition | and fixing Dem Voter reg information

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Rick4248 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONFOXNews.com
Seeded on Mon Jul 3, 2017 11:28 AM
Discuss:

    DNC funding efforts for its Committee people to "Update Voter registration rolls"   

  While they complain about and try to stall the voter verification/investigation in Washington by Republicans - the Dems/DNC is trying to rush through corrections.

 There should should be a lock down on all voter registration files before the Dems Board of elections can wipe/correct them.

  Just like they hid and destroyed the DNC/Clinton computers,laptops and any records of the supposed Russian hacking.

Of course the Dems/Media will have all kinds of excuses for these actions - they should be stopped.

Why are they hiding and freaking out ?

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor