More state officials refuse to turn over voter roll data (Dems obstruct investigation)

More Dems Grandstanding - the information requested is regularly sold by the local Board of Elections in every State.

People/Dems/Media obviously don't understand all that information is for sale at the Board of elections. they will even sell you pre-printed mailing labels for every registered voter.

They will sell you the phone number, address, names of everyone in that house, age, average income and voting records that are called "Prime voter lists".

Wake up people - just more Dems obstructionist Grand Standing to disrupt our Government and hide the actions of local Party Players.

-In NY - in a smaller Town Supervisor Election the Dems had dead people send in campaign donations.

Besides voter fraud - No one wants to show how many dead people, illegal immigrants and out of staters vote & donate to the Dems in their state.

This stuff is so regular its joked about among Party Players -

Disclaimer: I added "(Dems obstruct investigation)" to the title.