10 Warning Signs for Nancy Pelosi

These are perilous times for Nancy Pelosi. Following Jon Ossoff's defeat in Georgia's costly special election, a growing number of Democrats have expressed their frustration over the leadership of the House minority leader.

Apparently tying the San Francisco Democrat to Ossoff was an effective strategy in the race. Pelosi then took to the airwaves, calling herself "a master legislator" and a "strategic, politically astute leader." Which is like Denzel Washington trying to instill fear before a crowd of skeptics at the end of Training Day. Or Fredo Corleone insisting, "I can handle things! I'm smart!"