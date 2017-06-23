7 Huge Tax Breaks in the Senate GOP Health Care Plan (just dont think while you read)

4. Repeal of excise tax on comprehensive health insurance plans, worth $32 billion over 10 years. The proposed 40 percent excise tax on employer-provided Cadillac health insurance plans was scheduled to take effect in 2020.

The steep tax would target top-of-the-line health insurance plans exceeding$10,200 for individuals and $27,500 for families.

(Think about what your employer provides - the average is $16,000.00 Annual premiums for employer-sponsored family health coverage reached $18,142.00 this year, up 3 percent from last year, with workers on average paying $5,277.00towards the cost of their coverage, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation/Health Research & Education Trust 2016 Employer Health Benefits Survey. )

The Kaiser Family Foundation projected that the Cadillac tax would hit 26 percent of employer provided plan beginning in 2020 and rise to 42 percent by 2028.

Them Dems are fighting to keep this in - the more you read and learn - their rhetoric/talking points reverse reality - again !

Here's a real goody - this would hit every school teacher - law enforcement - tax funded town level employees - fire fighters and average $40,000.00 a year people with employer insurance - CADILLAC ?

"Read whats listed and think about most working people you know - 26% of Americans with employer provided healthcare and a rise of 42%.

So how does all this only benefit the rich - it stinks so bad elected officials dont use Obamacare and opted out. http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/7-huge-tax-breaks-in-the-senate-gop-health-care-plan/ar-BBD5s0i?ocid=spartandhp