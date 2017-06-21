EX- DHS Secretary testifies - "NO VOTEs or VOTE tallies changed by Russians"

Despite assurances from the U.S. intelligence community that Russian hacking only influenced the 2016 U.S. election and didn't change vote tallies ”there was never actually a formal federal audit of those systems, the Department of Homeland Security said.



And while DHS offered free security scans to any state that wanted them, many statesâ€”even ones that took up the DHS offer, like Michigan and Maineâ€”either use audit procedures that are considered inadequate or donâ€™t audit their election results at all.

"I think theres a presumption amongst both the general public and lawmakers that DHS did some sort of investigation, said Susan Greenhalgh, who serves as Elections Specialist at Verified Voting, a nonprofit devoted to U.S. election integrity.

http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/dhs-never-ran-audit-to-see-if-votes-were-hacked/ar-BBCYbtx?li=BBnbfcQ&ocid=spartandhp