Hillary is still building her "Anti-Trump Summer Resistance"

Hillary continues to build Anti-Trump organization to disrupt our Summer Events and vacations

Hillary Clinton and her MoveOn.org offer to pay 1000 summer resistance promoters/mobilizers and their "Cohorts".

As a Resistance Summer MoveOn Mobilizer, y...ou will take part in weekly online trainings in organizing and mobilizing skills from the nation's top organizers; be matched with a cohort of 25 fellow MoveOn Mobilizers and an expert Resistance Facilitator who will support and coach you and your cohort; put your training into practice by organizing one community event per month in June, July, and August, with the support of your cohort and your Resistance Facilitator (June Community Cookout, July Voter Contact Event, August Recess town halls and other accountability events), and by being ready to act in moments of rapid-response; receive a $150 monthly reimbursement to help offset the often-hidden costs of volunteering: cell phone minutes, transportation, and oh, those snacks you bring to meetings! upon successful completion of the Resistance Summer program, you'll have the opportunity to join MoveOn's national Rapid-Response Network to help your community respond to critical national moments by leading timely local actions.

So how can the Dems/Media say Hillary hasn't been funding and backing the insurgent protesters?