I think I figured out what went wrong with the Trump/Comey thing.

I now see why Dems in Washington are freaking out over what President Trump did. Think about this for a second - the President of the United States wanted the Director of the FBI to say he would be "Loyal" to the new President. Now couple that with a handshake between two men face to face - sort of like "hiring" someone for a important job.

Now you gotta remember - we are talking about "Professional Politicians" - they have no morals, ethics and a hand shake is a "campaign tool".

Loyalty to them is a foreign concept - they would stab their brother to win a election.

They just don't understand how the real world works - you know where when two men make a deal ! They decide what the deal is - they agree on the terms - look each other in the eye and shake hands. President Trump cannot expect these type people to understand these things !

http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/%e2%80%98i-expect-loyalty%e2%80%99-trump-told-comey-according-to-written-testimony/ar-BBCfqQl?ocid=spartandhp

(just my two cents)