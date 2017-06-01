Washington, California, New York band together to form climate alliance - Who's gonna pay ?

One question for tax payers - Who's gonna pay for these new coalitions in each state ? Who's gonna fund their programs - or is it just another local program that will hire a handful of local Party Players to run it ?

I don't believe most civilians Party people complaining have any idea of the total federal dollars going to this Pact. I don't believe they have any factual idea where the tax dollars are scheduled to be spent or for what.

Please enlighten us all !

Their just screaming because President Trump denounced it.