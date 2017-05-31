DNC aligning with their splinter groups - #2017SummerOfResistance has officialy started

The DNC now calls the #2017SummerofDescent the "Resistance Summer" . Many knew this was coming - many knew the #ClintonObamaSoros groups and the Obama Groups lead by his "Organized for Action" we planning to disrupt America's Government, President and our #Summerof2017 .

They have already planned boycotts, work strikes like the one using SEIU(Service workers union). They will use coordinated work strikes against hotels, motels and even major theme parks. These work strikes/walk out could ruin our vacations - disrupt our families summer recreational plans and business trips.

They will also join in promote , finance and encourage people to join in and disrupt parades and other scheduled summer events.

As we have seen since the primary - the black shirt boys(Now identified as a group called #ANTIFA and #BAMN) have aligned themselves with the Dem disruptions. But the DNC wants us to believe its just a coincidence or some natural occurrence - its not !

They are slowly admitting what they are doing - they can't totally hide and be effective.

Get ready folks - we already saw parts of it on college camasses and at rallies nationwide - there's allot more coming.

http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/the-dnc-meets-the-resistance/ar-BBBJBNN?ocid=spartandhp

#ClintonObamaSoros #2017DemMutiny #DNCResistanceSummer