What happens if Dems win and President Trump leaves ?

What happens if they "win" and President Trump leaves ?

Who would they have installed to take his place - I believe the law states the VP moves up !

Or are the Dems gonna want to change that too - will they throw those laws out too ?

When they thought the vote count could fail them - Mrs Clinton stated it would be un-American not to accept the Electoral College Vote.

Now they want that thrown out too !

If they regain complete control - would they continue to flood America with Muslims ? Would they continue to change what ever stands in the way of Muslims taking control of our Government? Would they ignore or encourage radical Muslim behavior in America?

For the Dems to "WIN" - America must lose its identity. Is that what people truly want?