How a dubious Russian document influenced the FBI's handling of the Clinton probe

Perfect descriptive for the situation - "Dubious" "Extremely dubious assumptions" synonyms: suspicious · suspect · untrustworthy · unreliable · morally suspect: of questionable value: "she (Hillary) earned the dubious distinction of being the least trustworthy person in the nation" -

Article excerpt : "In the midst of the 2016 presidential primary season, the FBI received a purported Russian intelligence document describing a tacit understanding between the campaign of Hillary Clinton and the Justice Department over the inquiry into whether she intentionally revealed classified information through her use of a private email server.

The Russian document mentioned a supposed email describing how then-Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch had privately assured someone in the Clinton campaign that the email investigation would not push too deeply into the matter — a conversation that if made public would cast doubt on the inquiry’s integrity." - end.

Like I stated many time - in order to honestly investigate supposed Russian election campaign interference/hacking - you have to include Hillary her staff and the DNC computers.

Keep investigating - all roads lead to Hillary Clinton.