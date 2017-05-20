Newsvine

Killing C.I.A. Informants, China Crippled U.S. Spying Operations

Seeded by Rick4248 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe New York Times
Seeded on Sat May 20, 2017 3:21 PM
    Article excerpt: "Current and former American officials described the intelligence breach as one of the worst in decades. It set off a scramble in Washington’s intelligence and law enforcement agencies to contain the fallout, but investigators were bitterly divided over the cause." end.       

    Here go again- these are the kinds of stories that just keep popping up. Russians hacking US - North Korea has been hacking US - China has been hacking US - India is hacking and scamming hundreds of millions from Americans and our Banking systems.

   All this has been going on for as long as Obama was in office - do the math. Our CIA , FBI, Intelligence agencies have all been hacked - what has our Government been doing about it ?

