Clinton launches new political group: 'Onward Together'

In the Clinton Foundations - they collected over $2Billion - they stated they would "start initiatives" to help the Global needy.

Now in her "Onward Together" she is collecting money so she can "Mediate who receives that money" - sound familiar ?

A small group within the organizations earns MILLIONS to say where the money will serve Dem Politics best.

Article excerpts: "Specifically, Clinton mentioned Swing Left, Emerge America, Color of Change, Indivisible and Run for Something as the five groups Onward Together will initially support.

"In some cases, we'll provide direct funding to these organizations. For others, we'll help amplify their work and do what we can to help them continue to grow their audiences and expand their reach," she emailed.

"This year hasn't been what I envisioned, but I know what I'm still fighting for: a kinder, big-hearted, inclusive America. Onward!" Clinton tweeted Monday" end excerpt.

She is also in a unique position to help - "For others, we'll help amplify their work and do what we can to help them continue to grow their audiences and expand their reach" -

She can do this in large part by funneling millions into the "two online ad agencies she owns".

The same ones she funneled over $54Million campaign dollars into during her campaigns. There's always a back door money maker for the Clintons buried some where ! ?

Bully Pulpit Interactive (Bought from President Obama) and Incite Agency purchased recently - Hillary Clinton’s digital ad firm Bully Pulpit Interactive acquired strategic communications shop The Incite Agency, reports Ad Age. The Ad Age item, in part, added: “The deal brings together two firms founded by former Obama campaign staffers and gives Bully Pulpit, aka BPI, a stronger foothold among corporate and issue advocacy clients.(campaigns)

http://www.capitolcommunicator.com/bully-pulpit-interactive-acquires-the-incite-agency/