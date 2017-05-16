Hillary's New 'Dark Money' Group Allowed To Hide Donors From The Public

Article excerpts: "Hillary Clinton, whose failed presidential campaign was hampered by pay-for-play allegations, launched a “dark money” political organization on Monday that is exactly the kind of operation she promised to oppose as president.

- Clinton’s new organization, Onward Together, is registered as a 501(c)4 “social welfare” organization, according to the group’s donation page. Onward Together’s 501(c)4 status means it will not have to disclose its donors to the public.

(RELATED: Hillary Clinton Launches Her Own Political Organization, ‘Onward Together’) Clinton, who is thought to be weighing a potential third presidential campaign, railed against “dark money” in her unsuccessful White House bid last year"

