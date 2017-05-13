Future FBI Director Comey wants to charge Hillary Clinton in the Whitewater investigation. | Clinton Email Investigation Timeline

FBI director Comey no stranger to making deals for Clintons

Article excerpt : "-1996: Future FBI Director Comey wants to charge Hillary Clinton in the Whitewater investigation. Cover of Time magazine on April 4, 1994, with the subhead “How the president’s men tried to hinder the Whitewater investigation” (Credit: Time Magazine) James Comey is deputy special counsel to the Senate Whitewater Committee.

According to Time Magazine in March 2016: “In 1996, after months of work, Comey came to some damning conclusions: Hillary Clinton was personally involved in mishandling documents and had ordered others to block investigators as they pursued their case. Worse, her behavior fit into a pattern of concealment: she and her husband had tried to hide their roles in two other matters under investigation by law enforcement.

- Taken together, the interference by White House officials, which included destruction of documents, amounted to ‘far more than just aggressive lawyering or political naiveté,’ Comey and his fellow investigators concluded.

It constituted ‘a highly improper pattern of deliberate misconduct.’” However, Comey is not in charge of the case, and his superiors decide not to press charges against Bill or Hillary Clinton in the matter. http://www.thompsontimeline.com/2855/1996/01/01/1996-future-fbi-director-comey-wants-to-charge-hillary-clinton-in-the-whitewater-investigation/