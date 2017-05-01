Again, personally I don't care what party these two faced hypocrites belong to - there's plenty of greed and graft to go around.

Some of these elected officials slammed Hillary Clinton and her Foundation for taking hundreds of millions of dollars from Nations/Governments she gave arms deals to.

Yet at the same time many were investing and profiting from private and Government arms deals and manufactures.

This is what "Elected Public Service has become - get elected - become a millionaire"

http://projectcensored.org/14-congress-invested-in-defense-contracts/