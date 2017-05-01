Thousands expected to hit the streets for May Day protests

While the Dem/Media tries to "Normalize" all these protests - they also try to convince US that #ANTIFA and #BAMN are - "grassroots resistance to Donald Trump" ?

They are sponsored and encouraged Anarchists/Insurgents - their goal is to "Make America Ungovernable"(Quote from their website - Google them)

How does "Grass Roots" uncoordinated groups schedule/organize and get people to - "259 events in more than 200 cities in 41 states"? -under "RiseUp.org umbrella"

Another group called "Beyond the Moment", will feature a collection of racial-justice groups and include protests and marches in more than 50 cities, from Portland, Ore., to Miami.

Yes, their violent protests and vandalism- "has changed American democracy" .

Is it good that our elected officials are now afraid to speak in public ? Is it good to have to worry about going to any public event - because those events are being taken over by Black Hooded, masked faced hoodlums causing fights and damage ?

We now have the #ClintonObamaSoros groups encouraging these people to "Resist, Insist and just SAY NO"!

Yes, Democracy has changed because the Controlling Dems Encourage and instruct aggressive/violent disruption.

Mrs.Warren stated she "has been heartened by the anti-Trump movement dubbed “the resistance”. -

Enjoy your summer folks - hope the strikes, boycotts, and violent take overs of public events don't spoil it for you -

Thanks #ObamaShadowGovernment and friends !