Senate Trump-Russia Probe Has No Full-Time Staff, No Key Witnesses

Its a BS "tax funded DOG and PONY SHOW" - they have no authority to arrest anyone - can't force anyone to testify - can't force anyone to appear.

   As the article points out - "the panel has not begun substantially investigating possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia",

- - "does not have a single staffer dedicated to it full-time, and those staff members working on it part-time do not have significant investigative experience".

- - "The Senate Intelligence Committee is typically an oversight panel, not an investigative one. It is set up more to review than to actively probe".

   They don't care about "Investigating anything" - they aren't "Truth seeking" - they can't "track down leads".

   They do help create the Dem/Media headlines and talking points. They do give the Dem/Media a legal reason to say, "Their under investigation" - "WE are investigating to determine the extent of Russian interference in our election" - = TAX FUNDED DOG AND PONY SHOW

   http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/senate-trump-russia-probe-has-no-full-time-staff-no-key-witnesses/ar-BBAdVlR?li=BBnbfcQ

