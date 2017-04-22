The newest Tools in the push to make America Ungovernable

Just one view of the building threat of ANTIFA. Many believe they have been sponsored and are colluding with the aggressive arm of the #ClintonObamaSoros Groups.

Maybe Republicans and President Trump won the election - but the Dems are now gonna take it to the streets. Mini riots/civil unrest/ANTIFA/Obamas Organize for Action and #ClintonObamaSoros groups. You wont be able to go to any event/gathering or parade this summer without encountering them. Your vacation will be disrupted by CEIU Service workers labor strikes - hotels/motels and restaurants will be boycotted and striked - enjoy your summer/vacation.

Obama re-opens training camps for more aggressive Dem Training = "Organize for Action"

The Antifa Terrorist Who Beat the Trump Supporter in Head WITH BIKE LOCK Identified as Local Professor! The recent incident in Berkeley, colloquially known now as “The Battle of Berkeley”, brought us numerous and new infamous Antifa ...

Article excerpts: How ANTIFA Went from Laughing Stock to Militant Terrorists

Apr 21st, 2017

Punk rock, Noam Chomsky, Jane Fonda, and psychedelic ignorance, among many other things, has tainted the minds of hordes of college students and wannabe “progressives”. These “progressives” eventually leak into the suburbs after quietly admitting defeat and getting a 9-to-5 or wither away into pathetic community organization, cuckolded by the repressive, regressive society they see around them. Because capitalism will not wipe their a$$ for them, the youth feel they must destroy it.

