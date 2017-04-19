By Rick4248

Antifa has been showing up ever since the primaries - Dem operatives admitted bringing in the "Protesters". At first everyone just saw Black Hoodied - black scarfs and back packs. Then it was seen they show up and the violence and vandalism began.

Now they are showing up at National Rallies or even Town Hall Meetings to cause disruptions. So they begin again with their violent agenda of disrupting anything that could get them Nation Dem/Media attention.

They say they are antifacists - but they are mainly white skin head looking people - they cause no discussions or debates. They say they resist and refuse compromise.

When they go to rallies or gatherings to disrupt planned events - they are told to take mace/pepper spray - thick clubs disguised as flag poles - and even fire works to cause panic and hurt people. Police are finding this seems standard back pack items found on those arrested recently.

Time will tell who pays to fly them around the country - some arrested in California was flown in from NYC. Its gonna get worse and many believe they are sponsored by #SorosObamaClinton

This is what they represent = https://www.google.com/search?q=Antifa&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiFotODprHTAhVCrVQKHUEPBIAQ_AUICCgB&biw=1093&bih=505#spf=1

Dem supporters have openly supported the attacks on Pro-Trump rally attendees - both on Facebook, snap chat and other sights - they have even tried to say Antifa thugs were with the Trump supporters - misdirection and lies.

Antifa should be unmasked and exposed - who pays to fly them around - who pays for their accommodations - who supports their organization ?