Newsvine

Rick4248

About Articles: 21 Seeds: 39 Comments: 2407 Since: Jan 2013

Dems unified in opposition to Trump, but what comes next?

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Rick4248 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Tue Apr 11, 2017 5:47 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

   The Dems/media are completely unified in opposition to President Trump. What comes next, more disruption, more wasted investigations, more headline grabbing negative rethoric - its all they got.        

    They will chime in with the coming #2017SummerOfDescent sponsored by Obama/Clinton. They will bring street protests/mini riots, federal work slow downs, labor Union strikes by service workers in time for summer vacation.      

     This is what the #obamashadowGovernment is planning for America.Organizing for Action = Obama-linked activists have a ‘training manual’ for protesting Trump http://nypost.com/2017/02/18/obama-linked-activists-have-a-training-manual-for-protesting-trump/ This is whats next - Dems consider this the New Democracy.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor