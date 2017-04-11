Dems unified in opposition to Trump, but what comes next?

The Dems/media are completely unified in opposition to President Trump. What comes next, more disruption, more wasted investigations, more headline grabbing negative rethoric - its all they got.

They will chime in with the coming #2017SummerOfDescent sponsored by Obama/Clinton. They will bring street protests/mini riots, federal work slow downs, labor Union strikes by service workers in time for summer vacation.

This is what the #obamashadowGovernment is planning for America.Organizing for Action = Obama-linked activists have a ‘training manual’ for protesting Trump http://nypost.com/2017/02/18/obama-linked-activists-have-a-training-manual-for-protesting-trump/ This is whats next - Dems consider this the New Democracy.