Obama/Clinton lead new "Resist Government" Movements

By Rick4248
Wed Apr 5, 2017 8:38 AM
Many believe civil unrest and anarchy may be headed our way.

    The #ObamashadowGovernment is doing its best to take a anarchy leadership role. They are recruiting and training people for their #2017SummerOfDescent disruption plans. 

    They include labor strikes, federal work slow downs, street protests/mini riots, vandalism/violence brought by the "Black Shirt Boys" who appear to be sponsored by the #ClintonObamaSoros Group.

    Yes this summer will be quite eventful if the Clinton/Obama predictions come true. The plan is to disrupt our lives, our Government and our President.

Sounds more like a planned #2017DemMutiny by insurgents - they sound be treated as insurgents.

