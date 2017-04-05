Obama/Clinton lead new

Many believe civil unrest and anarchy may be headed our way.

The #ObamashadowGovernment is doing its best to take a anarchy leadership role. They are recruiting and training people for their #2017SummerOfDescent disruption plans.

They include labor strikes, federal work slow downs, street protests/mini riots, vandalism/violence brought by the "Black Shirt Boys" who appear to be sponsored by the #ClintonObamaSoros Group.

Yes this summer will be quite eventful if the Clinton/Obama predictions come true. The plan is to disrupt our lives, our Government and our President.

Sounds more like a planned #2017DemMutiny by insurgents - they should be treated as insurgents.