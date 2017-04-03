Newsvine

Rick4248

About Articles: 21 Seeds: 37 Comments: 2367 Since: Jan 2013

Susan Rice requested to unmask names of Trump transition officials and lied about it, , sources say | Fox News

Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded by Rick4248 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONFOXNews.com
Seeded on Mon Apr 3, 2017 5:23 PM
Discuss:

Here we go - more evidence Obama's people lied and unmasked (illegally exposed) and listened to President Trumps Admin. 

  Not to mention she lied about doing it on National TV - The Obama Admin used government employees to try and discredit and spy on President Trumps admin and family members.

  But Dems will excuse it - Dems will still deny the reality of it - but we see the facts = Truth.

http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/04/03/susan-rice-requested-to-unmask-names-trump-transition-officials-sources-say.html

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor