Obama White House veterans stake out spot in Trump resistance - San Francisco Chronicle

More so called Dem Status quo "Grass Roots Resistance" - Insider supported-created by Obama Staff members.

Just like the two online "ad agencies"(paid Trolls/Fake News) Mrs Clinton bought from other Obama staff members. http://www.capitolcommunicator.com/bully-pulpit-interactive-acquires-the-incite-agency/

"Eventually, they want Crooked Media to be the place where young people instinctively turn to get their political news.

They’ve talked with venture funders and, with their Obama and private-sector consulting connections, cash shouldn’t be tough to find, but for now they are self-funding and accepting advertising.

That way, “We can throw whatever s— up against the wall and see what sticks without having to worry about click-bait,” Vietor said. “I haven’t been as excited about anything I’ve done since I left the White House.”

Of course, they have in their back pocket the ultimate click-bait: a soon-to-be ex-president(Obama) with some time on his hands. Favreau and Vietor spent last weekend in Washington with other Obama veterans at a reunion and farewell gathering.

No doubt an open invitation was offered. “If he wanted to talk to us,” Vietor said, “that would be the greatest thing to happen to us.”

-- But the Dems would have us believe this is just happenstance - #ObamaShadowGovernment