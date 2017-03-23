Newsvine

Obama White House veterans stake out spot in Trump resistance - San Francisco Chronicle

Thu Mar 23, 2017
More so called Dem Status quo "Grass Roots Resistance" - Insider supported-created by Obama Staff members. 

  Just like the two online "ad agencies"(paid Trolls/Fake News) Mrs Clinton bought from other Obama staff members. http://www.capitolcommunicator.com/bully-pulpit-interactive-acquires-the-incite-agency/

________________________________________

     "Eventually, they want Crooked Media to be the place where young people instinctively turn to get their political news.

    They’ve talked with venture funders and, with their Obama and private-sector consulting connections, cash shouldn’t be tough to find, but for now they are self-funding and accepting advertising.

   That way, “We can throw whatever s— up against the wall and see what sticks without having to worry about click-bait,” Vietor said. “I haven’t been as excited about anything I’ve done since I left the White House.”

    Of course, they have in their back pocket the ultimate click-bait: a soon-to-be ex-president(Obama) with some time on his hands. Favreau and Vietor spent last weekend in Washington with other Obama veterans at a reunion and farewell gathering.

   No doubt an open invitation was offered. “If he wanted to talk to us,” Vietor said, “that would be the greatest thing to happen to us.”

-- But the Dems would have us believe this is just happenstance - #ObamaShadowGovernment

