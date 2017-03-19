Under the guidance of a former Hillary Clinton aide

Meetup will help — to coordinate protests among more than 120,000 activists already involved with anti-Trump Meetup groups.

Now we have MEETUP - under the guidance of a former Hillary Clinton aide and two ad agencies owned by Clintons.

http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/meetup-takes-risky-leap-into-the-trump-resistance/ar-BBymtEN?ocid=spartandhp

- tell me how all this is "loosely organized"? Its a concerted effort to try and attack, discredit and oust our President. They will sponsor and organize protests, mini riots, flood internet polls, civil unrest and federal work slow downs..

As with the #ObamashadowGovernment - tell me how all this is "loosely organized"? This is nothing short of a #2017DemMutiny leading into the #2017SummerOfDescent in America lead by the #ClintonObamaSoros group.

These online ad agencies use twitter, Facebook, snapchat, open forums and even message boards to post news style ads. They use paid and free ad space, paid posters/Trolls to post and to attack posts of people who don't support their anti Trump agenda -

Appears like a larger and larger ANTI-Government/Anti Trump organization is being built by Clinton/Obama and Friends.

We are headed into the #2017SummerOfDescent !

Bully Pulpit Interactive and Incite Agency owned by the Clintons, bought from President Obama http://www.capitolcommunicator.com/bully-pulpit-interactive-acquires-the-incite-agency/