Faith leaders lobby Congress against foreign aid cuts

Insisting it is their moral responsibility, more than 100 American Christian leaders are urging Congress to reject proposed steep budget cuts to foreign aid.

“795 million people still go to bed hungry every night. Matthew 25 tells us when we serve the least of these, we are serving the Lord," the religious leaders said in a new letter to congressional leadership.

"We are grateful for America’s global development and diplomacy programs that have been instrumental in saving lives, safeguarding religious liberties, and keeping America safe and secure.”

PLease describe how these programs keep Americans Safe, feed, or in safe housing?

The letter came as President Trump released his budget proposal for fiscal 2018. The plan seeks significant military increases, offset by cuts elsewhere, especially at the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development.

That total budget is targeted for a 28 percent, or $10 billion, reduction.

(Only guessing from the information - but these budgets cost American Federal tax payers more than $40BILLION a year - DID YOU VOTE TO APROVE THESE HAND OUTS ?)

