Thousands of furious Trump fans can't stop visiting a website that pretends Clinton won

In the ClintonObama alternate reality world - this is what happened in November:

It’s just over a month into Hillary Clinton’s historic presidency, and Milo Yiannopoulos works as a Starbucks barista, the Koch brothers have fled the country and the first woman to occupy the Oval Office is the sober, exacting policy wonk that millions of Americans expected. Her approval ratings are skyrocketing, her news conferences “oppressively intelligent,” “boring” and “too sane.”

And her vanquished political opponent, Donald Trump, is on the verge of being charged with treason by the Department of Justice. This liberal fantasy on steroids arrives courtesy of Hillarybeattrump.org, a satirical news site designed to dive deeply under the skin of President Trump and anyone who supports him.