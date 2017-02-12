Attack Ivanka's buisnesses - while building sweat shops in Haiti

Sweat shop workers housing - imagine how hot these shade less boxes must create inside. Source

While Dems preach about breaking the glass ceiling for women - while they accuse others of abusing and holding women back. They attack Ivank Trumps legitimate clothing businesses.

What did Mrs Clinton and President Obama do for the women in Haiti - they used $300Million US Federal tax dollars to build sweat shops.

A place where women work for $0.31(31 cents) an hour sewing garments. They are working for a Korean owner and selling most of their product to Walmart in the USA.

Self Righteous HYPOCRITS

https://www.bing.com/images/search?view=detailV2&ccid=hjKWpLYy&id=C85B9196C053999467EB4578D6F577A91DC08450&q=hillary+builds+sweatshops+in+haiti&simid=608035536444129616&selectedIndex=1&ajaxhist=0